We Brits are no strangers when it comes to planning our bank holiday weekend activities around the weather forecast.

But as we are well on our way into spring now, the warmer weather and lighter evenings encourage us to make the most of the extra day off.

This is what the weather has in store for the city this weekend according to the Met Office.

Any plans this weekend❓



We'll see a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which could be heavy and thundery at times so take care if you are out and about 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/7AywYghwKc — Met Office (@metoffice) April 28, 2023

Early May bank holiday weather forecast for York

Tonight (April 28)

The Met Office says it will be patchy cloud overnight with some clear spells, maybe the odd mist or fog patch forming under any prolonged clear skies.

The winds will generally be light and variable with a minimum temperature of 7 degrees.

Saturday (April 29)

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with outbreaks of showery rain expected throughout the day, perhaps even heavy at times in the afternoon.

The winds will be remaining light and variable with a maximum temperature of 15 degrees.

Sunday (April 30)

The Met Office reports that it will be cloudy on Sunday with the risk of showers, unfortunately, thunder could also be on the way.

April has been an unsettled month so far with little in the way of constant warmth.



The full end of month statistics will be published on the Met Office blog on Tuesday 02 May pic.twitter.com/SxC5Qt9GkB — Met Office (@metoffice) April 28, 2023

Bank holiday Monday (May 1)

Sunny spells are expected on Monday, but still a risk of a heavy shower throughout the afternoon.

The temperature will be a maximum of 17 degrees with light winds.

Chris Almond, Deputy Chief Meteorologist said: “By Friday temperatures will have increased so that we will see values around 18-21C across parts of the UK.

“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers. These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday.

"On Sunday most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday, the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

You can keep up to date with the weather forecast in York over the bank holiday weekend by visiting the Met Office website.