Keith Sales, who lived in Pickering, passed away suddenly in Scarborough Hospital on April 22, aged 79 years.

A keen football fan, Mr Sales was chairman and treasurer of the newitts.com Beckett Football League and had been a league official since 1970.

He was elected secretary of the league on Monday, November 23, 1970, the day his son Richard was supposed to be born. He was a few days late and eventually arrived on November 29.

Mr Sales was secretary for 44 years, also holding the posts of treasurer, chairman, and fixture secretary.

Over five decades he has also doubled up as the press secretary for the league supplying weekly reports for the Gazette & Herald.

He served on the management committee for four years.

When Mr Sales was first elected, the league had 13 teams as members, Sheriff Hutton were top with Gillamoor second, Sinnington third, and Slingsby fourth. Kirkbymoorside Reserves were bottom with Farndale, Y.F.B.F. and Westow United also in the bottom four.

The league formed two divisions in 1994, a move Mr Sales described as the best it has ever made.

He also served on the Scarborough and District FA Council for 29 years, including three as treasurer and ten as secretary. Mr Sales was also secretary of Pickering Town from 1988 to 1994 and an active referee for 28 years, including eight years as a football league linesman.

Posting a tribute Snainton Football Cub, said they were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Keith Sales, and we would like to extend our condolences not only to his family but also to all of his close friends and acquaintances in the surrounding community.

The post said: "We are struck with unspeakable grief by the news of Keith Sales’s demise. Keith would always make time for whoever need it, and he took a genuine interest in how all of the local teams and players were doing over the years, making regular updates each and every week on their progression.

"The local football scene, especially the football played in the Beckett League, is going to miss him quite a lot."

Mr Sales leaves a wife, Glenis, children Richard and Julia, and four grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Friday, May 19 at 12noon.