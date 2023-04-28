Persimmon Homes Ltd of Fulford was prosecuted regarding its Orchard Mews site in Pershore in the Wychavon district of Worcestershire.

Wychavon District Council told Worcester Magistrates' Court that it had warned the building company on May 19, 2022, after it had received complaints that contractors on the site were working outside the hours permitted by the council's planning department.

But it then received a further complaint on September 1.

The next day, the council conducted a site visit out of hours and, according to the council, “numerous breaches of the notice were witnessed".

The company sent a guilty plea to the court by recorded post, as it was entitled to do. The court did not require it to be represented in court.

It admitted failure to comply with a breach of condition notice issued under planning law.

It was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

A spokesperson for Persimmon South Midlands said: "Making sure our contractors work to agreed hours is of utmost importance to us at Persimmon.

"We are working with our contractors at Orchard Mews to ensure all future works are carried out within the agreed times of day, reiterating the impact of not complying to these regulations with the relevant teams."