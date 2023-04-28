Minutes after Cameron Kyle Edwards raped a 14-year-old girl, he made an online search: “I’ve just sexually assaulted someone, sexual assault how to fix”, said Brian Russell, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

When the North Yorkshire girl told police what Edwards had done, police checked his mobile phone and as well as more than 6,000 indecent images of children and extreme pornography, they found a video of him sexually assaulting a second girl repeatedly.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Willoughby, said after the case: “The pattern of behaviour shown by Edwards is extremely worrying and demonstrated how it quickly escalated into the serious offences which he will now spend time in prison for.”

Edwards, now a 19-year-old undergraduate, of Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor east of York, pleaded guilty to rape, six charges of indecent assault, three of having indecent images of children and one of extreme pornography.

Defence barrister Victoria Smith-Swain said a doctor who prepared a report on Edwards for his lawyers had made a “working diagnosis” that he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and that his “neuro-divergent impairment” may have contributed to the offences.

Sending him to a young offenders institute for five and a half years, Judge Simon Hickey told Edwards: “You knew right from wrong. There must be a sentence of immediate imprisonment.”

The sentence was reduced because Edwards himself was under 18 at the time of the offences.

Edwards was put on the sex offenders’ register and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order, both for life.

In a personal statement, the girl who was raped told York Crown Court how she now didn’t trust males and she had flashbacks which could occur at any time.

The incident had affected her education and other matters in her life.

Mr Russell said the other girl was so affected by what Edwards had done she couldn't make a personal statement.

Outside court, Det Con Willoughby praised both girls' bravery and said: “I know the sentence will never undo the anguish Edwards put his victims through but I hope it will go some way to reassure them, knowing he is now off the streets of North Yorkshire for some time.”

Mr Russell told the court police found 1,345 pictures and 309 videos of the worst kind, 1,424 pictures and 112 videos of the middle category and 3,379 pictures and 329 videos of the least serious kind of sexual images of children on Edwards’ phone. They also found 11 pictures and three videos of extreme pornography.

Ms Smith-Swain said Edwards had been drunk at the time of the rape.

As a result of his crimes he had lost friends and his offences were “likely to jeopardise all the work he has done towards his undergraduate degree”.

“He is deeply ashamed and he does feel considerable remorse for the victims,” she said. “The defendant has learnt a salutary lesson.”

He had started work on rehabilitating himself.