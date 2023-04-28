THREE people have been arrested by police investigating a number of break-ins in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say this morning (April 28) they have been conducting extensive enquiries in relation to recent farm burglaries in the Richmondshire area.
As a result they have made three arrests for offences of burglary and going equipped and they seized and searched a vehicle they believe to have been used in the crime.
Officers also conducted two house searches with items of interest seized.
They say interviews have been conducted and investigations are ongoing.
