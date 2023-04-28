They said York was so full of history it was a wonderful city to visit except for the dirty streets, the litter bins overflowing, the vomit and urine stains on the pavements, the uneven pavements, the lack of public toilets, unpainted railings, in fact their exact words were ‘it was a city that looked neglected and dirty’.

I had no words to say because I agree wholeheartedly and this was once again brought to my attention this week when visitors from out of town paid us a visit and said that they were shocked at how much litter and rubbish was in the streets.

I have recently written to the council asking for extra bins in certain places and was told that there is no money available for any extra bin collections or bins.

So how does it look that York has a bid in for Unesco World Heritage Status?

How does this current council justify the dirty streets, overflowing bins, shabby railings, unpainted bridges, unpainted lampposts, uneven pavements, broken and discarded bicycles left lying around with that bid?

With more than eight million visitors to our unique city why can we not clean it up and make it look good?

Obviously, money is tight but at the recent hustings none of the parties wanted to implement a congestion charge or a tourist tax. But something must happen because council tax has gone up but the improvements have not.

Lynette Mills,

Fishergate,

York

---

History made in Commons as our MPs unite

History was made on Tuesday in the House of Commons. I challenge anyone to name another time when the two MPs for a city came together from across the aisle to condemn the actions of their city council.

An unprecedented political alignment where Labour and the Conservatives are fighting the upcoming elections from the united position that the blue badge ban must be reversed.

This arrogant Lib Dem/Green administration appears not to have heard the very clear message being sent to them Tuesday by the Minister for Levelling up Housing and Communities as they are doubling down again.

The trouble with ‘Let the voters decide’ is that the majority wish can never be allowed to override the needs of a protected minority for its convenience or preference. Rejection of civil and human rights is found on the roadmap to authoritarian rule.

Flick Williams,

Address supplied

---

---

Proud to help

MAY I through your pages thank Keith Massey for his very kind comments in his letter in The Press.

I have been proud to represent Bishopthorpe and Acaster Malbis on the City of York Council.

I promised to work hard in my role by helping residents and doing what I could to solve the many issues that arose from time to time.

Many issues I was able to resolve but of course there were issues that I couldn’t solve.

I didn’t claim to have a magic wand to solve all the problems of the ward unlike many of the candidates standing in the elections this week.

I believe I was honest with residents and I treated officers of the council, with whom I came into contact during my term off of office, with respect and I thank all the officers who assisted in my work for the ward.

So thank you to residents who supported me over the years: I hope I didn’t let you down,.

I am not moving away, but will watch with interest the activity of my successor.

John Galvin,

Bishopthorpe,

York