Azendi Jewellery, at 50 Low Petergate, closed temporarily for a ten day refurbishment and now boasts bright new window displays, bespoke cabinets and a fresh new look.

Work by IWM Shopfitters is now complete and the store has had a dramatic transformation.

The jewellery store occupies the ground floor of a Grade II Listed building on Low Petergate. The view up Low Petergate, with the prominent frontage of Azendi and the Minster rising behind, is often credited as one of the most photographed views in York.

Inside the new look store (Image: Azendi)

Director of Azendi, Lynsey Cooke: “We really believe in the strength of the High Street in York, and as an independent Yorkshire business we want to invest in our local community. We are absolutely delighted with the refurbishment, and I am sure that the York store will continue to thrive. We are looking forward to welcoming customers to see the new look of the store.”

Flashback to 2016 - Lynsey Cooke, left, and York Minster’s Chapter Steward, Rebecca Thompson

Azendi is a Yorkshire independent and currently has six stores across the county and a successful online retail business.

The past two years have seen expansion with new stores in Northallerton and Skipton in 2022, and a store due to open in Ilkley later this year.

The firm, which closed its previous store in Colliergate in 2012, took on the Petergate shop in 2016.