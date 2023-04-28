North Yorkshire Police said officers received a report of a man exposing himself in Rawcliffe Park in the city at around 6pm on Wednesday (April 26).

Officers immediately attended and within seven minutes of the initial call coming in, officers had detained a suspect.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has since been released on conditional police bail and our enquires are continuing.

The force's local neighbourhood policing Inspector for York, Lee Pointon, said: "We understand this incident will have caused concern in the local community and I would like to reassure people that a suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

"We would ask that members of the public don’t speculate about the incident or share material related to this incident online, while the investigation continues. Please allow the legal pathway to take its course and do not take any action which could jeopardise this process."

If you have any information and have not spoken to officers, contact North Yorkshire Police via 101 select option 2 and quote reference number 12230074576.

If you are ever in this situation or feel threatened, then always call police immediately on 999.