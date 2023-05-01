A WELL-KNOWN York business is in the running to be named Retailer of the Year in a national competition.
Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, has again been named as a finalist in two categories in this years National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) awards for Retailer of The Year and for Marketing Campaign/Event of The Year for the York Ice Trail earlier this year.
Ben Massey, Principal Officer at the NAJ, said: "We were delighted by the volume and quality of entries for this year's NAJ Awards, which will take place at the NAJ Summit in June. All the finalists impressed us with their commitment to excellence and creativity over the past year. We look forward to announcing the winners and celebrating with everyone attending this year's Awards."
The awards take place on June 25 in Birmingham.
