Since it was opened by King Charles and Queen Camilla on April 6, Maundy Thursday, the venture in Deangate close to York Minster is enjoying growing custom for its Yorkshire-inspired fare.

The Rectory is a partnership between York-based GEM Construction and top Chef Andrew Pern, director of the Star Group, which has the Star at Harome and the Star Inn The City York.

The restaurant is run by Joshua Brimmel, executive head chef of The Star Inn The City, who with Andrew Pern, oversees the development of the menu and all food and hospitality functions.

Andrew told the Press that the Royal opening, which brought forward the opening from April 20, had given the multi-million pound venture a ‘kickstart.’

“The start has been fantastic. Everybody has been on a high,” he said.

There has been minor ‘teething troubles’ such as still having complete some decorating work in a private dining room upstairs, and training some of the staff.

However, customers are enjoying the European feel to the venue, which overlooking the Minster, he likens to the boulevards of Paris, Rome, and Brussels.

There are also nods to the former use as a music school with displays of music sheets and even pencils!

Andrew said “a lot of the old favourites are going well.”

These include braised oxtail, North Sea plaice and oysters “are flying out.”

“Big Steaks” such as Porterhouse are also “going very well.”

Coffee, take-outs, and breakfasts are also proving popular.

Andrew added: "We are building day-by-day. We are very happy with it all and working well with the Minster, who have been a great help to us.

“Hopefully, we will be very busy this summer.”

At an event on Thursday night, floor manager Kris Gladwin confirmed business has been picking up, with custom increasing as word gets out.

And on fine days, people are enjoying the terrace outside with those Minster views.

Kris said customers were loving the seafood fish of the day, the specials, the Cote Du Boeuf and Chateaubriand.

They also like oysters and braised oxtail was another popular dish.

Meanwhile, the Refectory has been gathering reviews on TripAdvisor, mostly excellent. Just one said poor, one said average, two said very good and five said excellent.

The worst review, the first one listed, admittedly suggested ‘teething troubles’ for slow service.

But another spoke of “amazing food in a stunning setting” where “the food, ambiance and service was outstanding.”

Tracy R said: “Everything about this experience was fantastic, the food, the restaurant and the view."

She added: "No wonder King Charles opened it! The building has been transformed into one of the most special restaurants in York. It has been beautifully restored and is dominated by the best view of the Minster.”

