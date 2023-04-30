The latest data from the government department reveals that in February 2023 average house prices in York reached £332,130.

This was up from £328,149 in January, representing over a 1.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 11.5 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £547,142 from £539,252 in January

- Up to £547,142 from £539,252 in January Semi-detached houses - Up to £346,626 from £343,014 in January

- Up to £346,626 from £343,014 in January Terraced houses - Up to £289,665 from £286,832 in January

- Up to £289,665 from £286,832 in January Flats - Up to £201,306 from £198,235 in January

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing York to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £287,506 in February.

In cash terms, the average house price in February was £15,052 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 5.5 per cent in February 2023. Prices were down by -1.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.