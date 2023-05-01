The latest data from the government department reveals that in February 2023 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £224,157.

This was down from £226,068 in January, representing a 0.8 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 5.0 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around East Riding of Yorkshire here.

How much have house prices decreased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £335,398 from £337,139 in January

- Down to £335,398 from £337,139 in January Semi-detached houses - Down to £207,390 from £209,566 in January

- Down to £207,390 from £209,566 in January Terraced houses - Down to £165,696 from £167,589 in January

- Down to £165,696 from £167,589 in January Flats - Down to £108,114 from £108,952 in January

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in�st Riding of Yorkshire%? (PA)

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £287,506 in February.

In cash terms, the average house price in February was £15,052 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 5.5 per cent in February 2023. Prices were down by -1.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.