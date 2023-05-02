But the men who played the leading role in the crime in a quiet country lane late last year have yet to be punished, York Crown Court heard.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said the victims thought they were about to inspect a £26,500 truck that had been advertised for sale online.

They followed directions from their home in Berkshire to Farnham Lane near Knaresborough on November 2.

The husband got out of their Golf car and looked around. No-one was in sight, but then a transit van drew up and six to eight men in balaclavas jumped out.

“Each was holding machetes and they were shouting ‘Where’s the money, where’s the money?’” said Ms Smithies.

The husband said they didn’t have any money or any watches.

“They then shouted they were going to kill them and again demanded he give them money. One held a blade to his throat,” said Ms Smithies.

The couple were told to throw their phones to the ground, which they did.

The wife was bundled out of the Golf and the gang drove off with the Golf and the transit van.

The husband had intended to pay most of the truck’s price by bank transfer, but had brought nearly £7,000 in cash which was in the Golf.

Two of the gang were arrested shortly afterwards and a third, Ben Alexander Stevenson, later.

Robber Jack Duke (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Sentencing Jack Duke, 19, and Ben Stevenson, 24, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris said: “It is a great regret that the people I consider must have had the leading roles in this enterprise are not in the dock. That is often the way when serious crime is committed.”

He jailed Duke, of Northcote Drive, Leeds, for 38 months plus nine months for other offences he had committed in Leeds prior to the robbery, and Stevenson, of Harrogate Road, Ferrensby, Knaresborough, for two years and nine months.

Robber Ben Stevenson (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

He had earlier sentenced Kailum Patterson, 23, of no fixed address and formerly of Bradford, to three years 11 months.

All three pleaded guilty to robbery and carrying a machete on the basis they were not the main men. Duke was on a community order passed three months before the crime.

Robber Kailum Patterson (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

For Duke, Catherine Duffy said he had fallen in with the wrong crowd because he had been isolated socially. He had been severely injured when he slid under a bus aged 11 and had spent four months in hospital. He was still suffering the after effects.

The Leeds offences had been committed when he was 17.

About Stevenson, the judge said: “It beggars belief he has got himself involved in a serious crime.”

Stevenson’s barrister Philip Standfast said he regretted it very much.

Unlike the other two who had been arrested shortly after the robbery, he had been arrested later and identified by a fingerprint on a machete. He had worked in the salvage business and in farming.