North Yorkshire Police officers in York are appealing for witnesses after the guide dog was injured during a confrontation with a grey Lurcher dog in Clifton Park Avenue.

The incident happened at around 9.20am on Sunday, April 23, when the two dogs were involved in an altercation and the guide dog, a black Labrador cross, sustained an injury to her back and was taken to the vets for treatment.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who may have captured the incident on their doorbell or home CCTV cameras to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Neel.Seth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1442 Neel Seth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230073493 when passing on any information in relation to the incident.