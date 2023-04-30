A "fantastic" property - complete with a farmhouse, barn conversion and bungalow - is on the market.
Situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Felliscliffe, and six miles from Harrogate, Cold Cotes is on the market at an asking price of £1.9 million.
It includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom barn conversion, and a two-bedroom bungalow.
The owners Sue Bailey, 60, and her husband, Mark Dyson, 62, are retired and now selling the property to downsize and aim to travel more.
Sue said: "We're in the middle of a beauty spot, but we found that everything was really close.
"Leeds Bradford airport is 23 minutes away, and there are four flights per day to Palma de Mallorca. Trains go from Harrogate to Leeds in half an hour, while Manchester takes two hours."
Cold Cotes has the potential for multi generational living and business opportunities, with the barn conversion and bungalow currently being used as holiday accommodation.
The farmhouse has an attached two-bedroom converted annexe which can be accessed via a separate entrance.
The barn converstion has three ensuite bedrooms and inter connecting communal areas, a kitchen, two cloak rooms, and a courtyard.
The bungalow has two suites with separate entrances, ensuite bathrooms, separate sitting rooms and private gardens.
The property is in five acres of land, and has formal gardens, a car park, and a paddock land with a stable block.
Plus, nearby Grassington in the Dales has been used for TV series, 'All Creatures Great and Small.'
Alex Booth, associate at Carter Jonas Harrogate, said: "The property is absolutely fantastic as a flexible property, satisfying varying buyer requirements - from having a large spacious home with guest accommodation, and a converted barn that could be used as a leisure space, that can give a new owner a fantastic income from a wide variety of different business options.
"It could also be ideal for a family who have elderly relatives who want to have independence but be very close to look after.
"There are ready made opportunities for multigenerational living whilst also still being able to earn a great income.
"It is also in a very pretty area with green fields all around yet only around a 10 minute drive into town.”
Cold Cotes is semi rural, as it is accessible to Harrogate, Otley, Ilkley, Ripon, and Skipton, and a railway station.
