A MAN has been punched to the ground in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened in Pickering market place at 12.45am on Sunday (April 23), when a man was punched to the ground by another man who was driving a dark grey or black pick-up type vehicle.
The victim suffered from concussion after hitting his head on the ground, but did not require hospital treatment.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed this or know who was responsible.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email paul.southgate@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1471 Paul Southgate.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230073284.
