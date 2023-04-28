Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members employed at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will take strike action for fair pay on Sunday (April 30) until Monday (May 1).

The strike action will run continuously from 8pm on Sunday to 11.59pm on Monday - and the strike applies to all shift patterns, including nightshifts.

Strike action will take place at both Scarborough and York Hospitals.

A spokesperson for RCN said: "The RCN is campaigning to rectify the years of real terms pay cuts that are pushing people out of the nursing profession and putting patient safety at risk.

"Following six days of strike action in England and four weeks of intensive pay talks with the UK government, the RCN opened a consultation on the latest NHS pay offer for staff on Agenda for Change contracts in England. Our members voted to reject the offer."

Health leaders have sounded the alarm over the safety of urgent and emergency care patients ahead of the planned strike.

NHS Confederation said that if there are no exemptions to the walk out – such as nurses still providing A&E cover – then health leaders fear they will not be able to guarantee safe care for patients.