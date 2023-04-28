The 5-star barns, based at Manor Farm, Kelfield, were a winner in the Visit York Tourism Awards in March, where judges commented their ‘attention to detail shines through’ and ‘the personal touches were brilliant’.

Some 48 finalists across 16 core categories are now invited to the national finals in London on June 7.

Visit York Tourism Awards showcase best of region's businesses

Brigita Bramley, Owner at The Dovecote Barns, said: “It is so warming to have the continuous hard work and commitment to excellence that we strive to provide our guests recognised at such a high level.

“It is 12 years to the month since we brought home Gold for Yorkshire at the national awards in 2011, so fingers crossed for 2023!

Brigita added: “If you are looking for an ideal venue for group gatherings, celebrations or intimate weddings with accommodation, we are 20 mins out of York city centre.”

Winners pick up their honours at Visit York Tourism Awards

The full list of finalists for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence can be found here.

Find out more about the Visit York Tourism Awards 2023 at visityork.org/tourismawards