A HOLLYWOOD actor and Game of Thrones star got more than he bargained for when he stopped by his dentist for a routine check-up.
When York-born Mark Addy turned up at Market Weighton Dental Practice for his appointment with dentist Mark Chrimes, little did he realise he'd end up taking part in a TikTok video.
The star, whose films include The Full Monty and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, and who played King Robert Baratheon in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, can be seen with a bag over his head and his hands bound with dental floss.
Dr Chrimes pulls the bag off and Mark acts out a sketch where he reads out a glowing testimonial of his experience in the dentist's chair.
It's not the first time Mark, who is also known for playing Hercules, one of the main characters in the BBC One fantasy drama series Atlantis, has taken part in a skit at the dentists, having previously helped recreate the well-known dole queue scene from The Full Monty for social media.
Dr Chrimes said: “I love making these spoof videos and luckily our patients have a great sense of humour so they enjoy watching them. It gives the team a good laugh and shows the lighter side of dentistry. We don’t take ourselves too seriously.
"Our favourite Facebook parody videos we’ve done so far are The Full Monty, Top ‘Gum’, The Grinch and a dental version of the sea shanty song!
"Mark Addy is a really nice guy and so down to earth. I just sprung the video idea on him during a check-up and he did it in one take without any practice – the sign of a great actor.
"The dental practice is owned by me and my wife Carolyn. We have been open in Market Weighton for 15 years and have recently expanded, so we are always looking for fun ways to attract new patients.”
Mark Addy, a former Joseph Rowntree School pupil, was made Doctor of Letters by the York St John University in 2015, and began his career on stage at York Theatre Royal and Hull Truck Theatre.
