The Masham-based brewery announced on April 11 it was looking at a sale or merger as part of a “Review of Strategic Operations.”

A company update said: “The Board has been considering all options to provide the Company with additional funding and has been in discussions with a wide range of parties.

“The Board continues to assess its options, which may include the sale of the business and assets of the Company, however the Board has not received any offers for the issued and to be issued share capital of the Company and is therefore no longer considering the sale of the Company.”

The statement said this meant the company “is no longer in an offer period” and the need to make disclosures under takeover and merger codes “has now ceased.”

It added: “The Board will continue to update the market further as appropriate.”

Uncertain future for major North Yorkshire brewery

Previously, Black Sheep had said it had plans to take the business forward but like many businesses, faced significant funding constraints due to current economic conditions.

Meanwhile, the brewery this weekend is running a beer festival at its brewery featuring more than 30 beers from the best breweries around Yorkshire, including Roosters, Amity, Salt, Timothy Taylors, Saltaire, Turning Point, Wensleydale, Bayonet and Ossett.

The three-day Drink Cask Beer Festival starts Friday and runs until Sunday.