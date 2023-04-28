On many occasions a drive along a country lane has been marred by groups of cyclists riding two or three abreast, and this is particularly frustrating in places where it is difficult to pass even one cyclist safely. When will they realise that in addition to being a nuisance to motorists, they are placing themselves at danger, because an angry driver is almost always a bad driver.

I applaud the cause which Ms Semlyen is seeking to promote, and use my legs rather than my car whenever practicable, but do use my car to go into the countryside, so please, let’s show consideration on both sides!

Richard Young,

Lancaster Way,

York

---

Roman Quarter planning decision will most likely stand

YORK Councillors have every right to be aggrieved after 50-year commitments on the so-called Roman Quarter development turned out to be worthless.

However, Councillor Crawshaw’s claim that planning permission has not actually been granted because the approval notice has not been formally issued is unlikely to stand up to examination.

Many years ago an applicant had his scheme refused at committee but subsequently received a Notice of Approval and therefore claimed he had a valid planning permission. This was disputed by the planning authority and the matter ended up in the courts.

The judge determined it was what was agreed in the committee room that constituted planning permission (or refusal) and that the erroneous sending out of an approval notice instead of a rejection notice was simply a clerical error that had no validity as a planning decision.

Applying that principle to the Roman Quarter the applicants did receive planning permission last October, whether or not a formal notice of decision has been issued.

There are legal ways to cancel a planning permission but these can be difficult and risk compensation payments to the applicants.

It would have been far better if the chair of the committee had used his casting vote last year to refuse the application on perfectly valid and defendable grounds of excessive height and bulk.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk

York

---

What is your view?

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

We agree with Rachael - keep going!

I think our MP Rachael Maskell is completely right in speaking out about the extraordinary Lib Dem/Green coalition installing anti-terror bollards (which must be extremely expensive to buy and install) plus banning blue badge holders from the city centre.

Like so many of her constituents, I am so glad she has received the backing from Julian Sturdy and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities.

Hopefully, after next week, there will be a change in council executives but if not, keep going Rachel, most of the residents in York agree with you.

Jennifer Hildyard,

Melbourne Street,

York

---

Bollards have a purpose

I CAN fully sympathise with the traders, elderly, wheelchair users, and general public, regarding all the issues mentioned in The Press on April 25 regarding the awful bollards on Acomb Front Street.

However, on recollection, it took me back to the numerous attacks on shoppers throughout Europe, and the UK over the past 10 years remembering vehicles being used by terrorists as weapons, mowing down innocent people at Christmas Markets etc.

I believe the bollards are there for a much more serious purpose too.

Irene Harris,

Fordlands Crescent,

Fulford,

York