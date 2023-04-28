When Joe and Nikki Logan’s twin daughters Paige and Phoebe were born in March, eight weeks early, the couple said they "could not have been more grateful" to the special care baby units at both Scarborough and York hospitals for all their help and care.

Joe wanted to give something back to say thank you for the "amazing care" he and his family received, so he has decided to take on the Great North Run this September to raise funds for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Joe plans to run the 13.1-mile challenge along with brother-in-law Jordan - and aims to raise £500 for the special care baby units that took care of his daughters and his family.

Joe said: “The Special Care Baby Unit has been amazing to us. Nothing was too much for them, as well as caring for Paige and Phoebe, they also looked after us and their big sister Millie.

"We want other families to have the same experience as us - Millie even received a doctor's set, so she could be involved in her sisters’ care. It was those little gestures that made the whole experience what it was.”

To donate to Joe’s fundraising page, visit: bit.ly/3VgS2ne

A shot from a previous Great North Run (Image: UGC)

Although Great North Run places are now sold out, if you are inspired to run to raise money for a department across York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, you can register for York 10k or Yorkshire East Coast 10k on the NHS website.

York and Scarborough Hospitals raises money to improve the experience and environment for everyone who uses or visits the hospitals of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. They support staff with the aim of making the hospital experience the best it can be for everyone.

In 2021/22, the charity raised and spent in excess of a million pounds to improve patient care and wellbeing, buy additional equipment and carry out refurbishments in the hospitals.

Earlier this year, the charity launched its 'Beat The Tide' challenge - a 20-mile sponsored walk from Bridlington to Filey Brigg around the Flamborough headland and taking in the views of Thornwick Bay.

Community fundraiser, Maya Liversidge said: "Beat the Tide adds the element of excitement to the walk, we can’t stop the tide so our walkers will need to push themselves a little bit harder to complete the circuit.

“Everyone is invited to join in, even if it’s not for you please spread the word or support someone doing it."

You can find further information and sign up on the York NHS website.