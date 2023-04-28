A spokesperson said: "Please don't be taken in by the sign.

"Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team have been dealing with beggars on the streets of Malton and Pickering.

"may recall that we had the same issue last year and the sign they had with them then was just like this one that was removed from the beggar today.

"Although the sign that they carry with them clearly states that the person is homeless, it is in fact an organised group of beggars that DO live in houses and DO have access to benefits and support.

"If you feel you want to support the genuinely homeless, please donate directly to the appropriate charities and by doing that, your money will go to the people that really need it.

2Thank you for your support."