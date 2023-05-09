"They are such a blessing," says Jenni, 27, who is married to James. The couple also have two older daughters: Danica, 10 and Gabriella, four.

The triplets were born four weeks ago on March 31 at York Hospital. They arrived nine weeks early and are being cared for in the Special Care Baby Unit and are doing well.

Harper-Gwen weighed 2lb 13oz, Marvella weighed 3lb 1oz and Evalynn 3lb.

They were delivered by emergency caesarean - all within three minutes of one another: Evalynn was born at 16.39, then Marvella at 16.40 and Harper-Gwen at 16.42.

New triplets - from left, Harper-Gwen, Marvella and Evalynn (Image: Supplied)

The birth of identical triplets is a rare occurrence with odds ranging up to one in 200 million.

Jenni said: "They are doing really well and taking their feeds. They are better now on the bottle and are breathing on their own.

"They are all very alert and, as far as we know, there is no health issues that we know about."

One of the biggest challenges for the family is telling the new babies apart.

"It is so difficult to know who is who - they are identical!" said Jenni who added she may keep their hospital tags on them when they come home so she knows who is who.

Triplets, from left: Evalynn was born at 16.39, then Marvella at 16.40 and Harper-Gwen (Image: Supplied)

She is hoping that they babies will be allowed home in two weeks.

Meanwhile the family, who live in Selby, are making regular trips to York Hospital to spend time with the triplets. Jenni said: "We've been taking the two girls with us so they get the chance to bond with their new sisters."

Jenni admitted to being lost for words when she discovered she was expecting three babies at a routine scan.

"We had an early scan at six weeks and were told we were having twins. We were over the moon. Then at the 12-week scan they said it was triplets! The word shock doesn't even cut it! But it was amazing - at the 20-week scan we found out they were identical because they could only see one placenta."

Identical twins or triplets happen when a single egg is fertilised and then later splits. If multiple birth babies share a placenta this signifies they are identical.

Jenni said: "They shared one placenta and have the same DNA; they look the same - the mirror image of each other."

The Casper family together in York Hospital with their new additions, triplets Harper-Gwen, Marvella and Evalynn (Image: Supplied)

The couple say family and friends have been busy preparing for the triplets' arrival.

Jenni said: "We are very lucky to have family support - lots of people are helping with things like transport.

"And yes we do need a lot! We're going to have to invest in a triple pushchair - but might have to put a single and a double together.

"We have lots of clothes - everything from premature to six, nine, 12 months but we only have a two-bedroom house so we are going to look to move soon."

Jenni added: "Our family have really come through for us and have been so helpful.

"And the staff at York Hospital have been incredible - we can't thank them enough; it has become a second home to us."

As for dad James, he said: "It is amazing and I can't believe it, but I couldn't be happier. I feel a little bit outnumbered now though! I might need a man cave or shed in the garden!"

