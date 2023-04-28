A BAR in York is to offer a free cocktail to anyone named Charles or Camilla or with the surname King over the Coronation weekend.
With King Charles III’s Coronation edging closer, the team at Cosy Club York has been busy preparing for this historic event.
The Cosy Club mixologist has created two limited edition British-inspired cocktails in partnership with Hendrick’s Gin. The 'Victoria Sponge - a teacup cocktail with Hendrick's gin, Pimm's strawberry, vanilla and lemon served with a mini Victoria sponge on the side and the 'Coronation Cup' - another teacup cocktail with Hendrick's gin, elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich on the side.
To mark the occasion, anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King will receive a teacup cocktail completely free of charge.
Enya Gill, head of brand at Cosy Club, said: “Three cheers for King Charles III. We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand decor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.
"We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.”
Further details can be found on the Cosy Club website.
