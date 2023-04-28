The incident happened in South Bank on Wednesday, April 26, at 3.20pm, when a man ran across Scarcroft Road and assaulted the victim in Scott Street - before running back over to Scarcroft Road.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to York Hospital by North Yorkshire Police.

Read Next:

Officers are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The suspect has been described as a stocky male, around 6ft tall, aged between 30-40 and was wearing a black T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Alex.gregory@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1905 Alex Gregory.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230074483.