The 1% Club has been renewed for another series, despite only being midway through the latest run.

The show sees 100 contestants slowly whittled down over a series of increasingly-difficult logical puzzles before one has the chance of a prize of up to £100,000.

The ratings have proven so successful that ITV has already ordered another installment of the show, with 16 episodes as opposed to the usual eight.

A Christmas special will also air next year.

A source told The Sun: “There have been so many game shows that have crashed and burned. But there’s something very special about The 1% Club. It’s clicked with viewers.

“And that’s down to Lee’s great hosting and an original format, which can be played by different generations.”

Lee is "delighted" the show will continue for another year.

He said in a statement: “Again I am delighted to cause household arguments, as kids mock their parents for being not as bright as them. But us grown-ups can stay out as late as we want, so we get the last laugh.”

The 54-year-old comedian previously admitted he'd have turned down the chance to host 'The 1% Club' if he'd been able to get all the questions right.

He said: “What I really liked about it was the people making it were a company I’ve worked with before and I know they don’t dumb down.

"It starts like most quizzes do, gentle and a little bit easy, but the fact it then goes on to asking a question only 1% of the population knows is great.

"Quizzes like Millionaire, which is a brilliant quiz show, are great, starting off fairly easy and yet towards the end most of us haven’t got a clue what the answers are… which is handy otherwise they’d have to give a million pounds out each show.

"That’s what I really like about 'The 1% Club.' The producers shared some questions with me and if I’d been able to get them all right, probably wouldn’t have done the show.

“But I quickly realised, if someone gets these right, they’re a proper brain box.