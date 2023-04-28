The awards, in Partnership with The Grocer and Glebe Farm Foods and Quality Ornamentals Horticultural, were presented at the Farm Shop and Deli Show on Tuesday.

In recent months, judges have whittled down more than 100 entries.

Nigel Barden, Chair of Judges for the Awards said the entries had been ‘outstanding’ and “There were some remarkable entries reflecting how these resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses - and their staff.”

Yolk Farm is at Minskip, near Boroughbridge and is owned by Ben and Emma Mosey. The farm shop, famous for its eggs, has a restaurant and also features alpacas, pygmy goats and pigs to enjoy.

The judges commented: “Team are valued. I get the passion in this application. Heart warming testimonials. Informative website & social. Hadn't realised this was Minskip until I started reading/researching! Their journey has been inspirational to watch through judging over the years and their growth/diversification impressive.”

“Ben and Emma's passion for their business shines through, with some really inventive touches to the retail space. Great staff development, with a fantastic working culture.”

