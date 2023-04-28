Little Bird Artisan Markets are getting set for a weekend busting with markets and celebrations from Saturday, May 6 through to Monday, May 8 in Knaresborough, Wetherby and Harrogate Valley Gardens in partnership with North Yorkshire Council.

Harrogate will see a full weekend of activities and events in Valley Gardens with families and friends invited to gather in the park to enjoy live stream of the ceremony on a big screen, family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides, circus workshops and the market all in partnership with Destination Harrogate.

Big screens will show fun family films throughout the rest of the weekend, so it will be a great opportunity for an outdoor movie marathon. A stage hosted by Your Harrogate will have a fun line-up of entertainment to keep the young and old entertained.

In Knaresborough, Little Bird will be setting up in their usual position within the castle grounds. The town will also have a king-sized screen to show the Coronation events live in the grounds of Knaresborough House.

Visitors will be able to come along to the market and Knaresborough House and bring their picnics to enjoy in either location.

Little Bird will be going for the treble and also have a market in Wetherby on the Saturday in partnership with Welcome to Wetherby around the Town Hall. There will be family fun day, which will include a large screen to watch the events, Little Bird market, entertainment for all ages and live music.

Managing Director, Jackie Crozier said: "All Little Bird artisan markets over the 3 days will be packed full of bunting and decorations to celebrate the weekend. Not forgetting the amazing products that are loving made by the stall holders, many of which will have unique items to commemorate the iconic events.

"There will also be lots of food and drink stalls and street food vendors to keep you fed and watered as you enjoy all the fun activities in each location. If you are looking for some tea and cakes to enjoy an afternoon tea in the park or some locally distilled alcohol to take home and enjoy in your garden, there will be lots of options to chose from."

The markets will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 10am – 4pm in castle yard, Knaresborough and from 9am – 4pm the same day in Market Place, Wetherby and from 10am – 6pm the same day in Valley Gardens, Harrogate

On Sunday, May 7 they'll be back from 10am – 4pm in Valley Gardens and the same the following day, but from 10am – 4.30pm.

For further information visit littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk