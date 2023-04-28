Christina Gabbitas has been recognised as a champion by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

Christina volunteers her time organising Children’s Literature Festivals and has been recognised for her contribution to children's education. This follows a call out to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes. Almost 5,000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

On becoming a Coronation Champion, Christina said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this award that means so much. I concentrate my efforts in areas of deprivation.

"I was brought up in a deprived area and our nearest green space was a two and a half-mile walk. My parents didn’t have much money but always taught us good values - and whilst I felt valued by my parents, I didn’t feel valued by the wider society.

"I would have loved to attend a literature festival but know my parents wouldn’t have afforded it when I was growing up.

"After researching it was evident that literature festivals are not accessible for less privileged communities. I wanted to bring literature festivals into these areas to help get the message out that books and reading are accessible for all and to show that all in our communities are equally valued, we all have the right to feel valued.”

Christina Gabbitas gives up her time to help younger people (Image: UGC)

Christina said the judges were impressed by her efforts organising free to attend literature festivals and gifting free books in deprived areas. Christina has helped to deliver eight festivals to date, including one complete virtual festival in the Covid-19 pandemic, which was then turned into a hybrid event.

Festivals have been held in Selby, Blackburn with Darwen and Keighley, with another to be held in Oldham in May. The author has engaged with thousands of families, children and young people within the communities and gifted over 24,000 books.

The Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country at this momentous point in history. Across the UK, 500 Champions "dazzled" the judging panel with the impact of their work, their inspirational stories and commitment to volunteering.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward."

All Coronation Champions, including Christina, have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.