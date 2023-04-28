A TEENAGER has been charged after a man was threatened with a knife and punched in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Police said the teen has been charged following a robbery in Carlton Street in Bridlington on Friday April 21.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with robbery on Wednesday (April 26) and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (April 27).
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "It is reported that a man was walking along Carlton Street when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife.
"The man is then believed to have been punched in the face causing injury and breaking his glasses."
