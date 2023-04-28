There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 630 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 627 on the week before.

They were among 19,471 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (April 27) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 190,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.