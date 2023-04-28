North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.10pm to reports of a kitchen fire at a house in Grange Road in Camblesforth near Selby.

A spokesman for the service said: "Selby and Humberside's Snaith fire crews responded to a call from the occupants returning to their house to find their kitchen full of smoke.

"There was fire damage to a plastic tray which had been left on a cooker hob which had then been switched on accidentally – perhaps by the family dog jumping up and turning the hob on.

"The fire was put out by use of a breathing apparatus team using a hose reel.

"The premises were then ventilated. One family member was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation."