A FAMILY pet started a fire at a house in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.10pm to reports of a kitchen fire at a house in Grange Road in Camblesforth near Selby.
A spokesman for the service said: "Selby and Humberside's Snaith fire crews responded to a call from the occupants returning to their house to find their kitchen full of smoke.
"There was fire damage to a plastic tray which had been left on a cooker hob which had then been switched on accidentally – perhaps by the family dog jumping up and turning the hob on.
"The fire was put out by use of a breathing apparatus team using a hose reel.
"The premises were then ventilated. One family member was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation."
