Thieves used power tools to cut into the locked garage where the yellow classic mk1 Ford Escort was kept. They then cut through two gates to steal the car from Motorscope garage in Northallerton.

A police spokesman said: "The car was taken from the garage on Standard Way, between 1.25am-1.30am on Wednesday, April 26. The vehicle which has the registration FEV 999H, was then sighted by witnesses heading north on the A1 towards Durham and Sunderland.

"If you saw this unique vehicle, either leaving Northallerton or on the A1 heading north, please contact William.Cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 1 and ask to speak to PC William Cooper.

"If you want to report anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference 12230074072."