Postal ballots were meant to be sent out ten days before election day on May 4, said Claire Douglas, leader of the Labour group of councillors on City of York Council.

But she said that it seemed many voters still hadn’t received their ballots a week before polling day.

She said she had asked the council’s Deputy Returning Officer if emergency proxy votes could be used as an alternative for those people who’d left York for holidays and other commitments, having expected to have received their postal votes before they left.

She said: “There’s currently a question mark around how well democracy is going to be served if some people are not receiving postal votes until this late stage before elections.

"The council states that those already registered will have their postal votes sent out around ten working days before election day, and this is what many people have got used to.

“Unfortunately for some voters, it is going to be much closer to polling day, with many having made plans based on past council practice.

"If postal votes land after people have travelled away then the question needs to be asked, have voters been disenfranchised by their late arrival and can proxy votes be arranged as a suitable alternative?”

The council's electoral services department has urged people expecting to vote by post not to worry if their postal ballots have not yet arrived.

They should be arriving 'imminently', said Bryn Roberts, Director of Governance at City of York Council.

"Our print supplier has confirmed that all postal voting packs have been issued and posted via Royal Mail, so any which have not yet arrived will do so imminently," he said.

"However, any postal voters that have not yet received their packs are able to come to the West Offices to have their original pack cancelled and a fresh pack re-issued. Please call 01904551007 to book your appointment prior to arrival.

"For anyone concerned about the delay, we would welcome hand deliveries of completed packs to West Offices during normal business hours, or at any polling station on Thursday May 4, to ensure all votes can be counted. Hand deliveries of postal votes will not require voter ID.”

But one reader who contacted The Press anonymously pointed out that York people who applied to vote by post did so presumably because they would find it difficult to get to a polling station on May 4.

"When many people have a postal vote because they can’t get out, this (asking people to hand-deliver their postal vote) doesn’t seem like a sensible idea," he said.

Paul Doughty, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said at least one constituent in his ward had told him they received a ballot pack with A and B envelopes in it - but no ballot paper.

"It’s quite worrying but difficult to know whether these are isolated incidents or whether there has been a breakdown in process," he said.

"I would urge residents to make contact with the City of York Council immediately if they have not already received their ballot packs or if there is content missing, as has happened with some residents in my ward.”