Crews from four stations were called to a fire involving undergrowth this afternoon (Thursday).
The crews from Malton, Pickering, Kirkbymoorside & Goathland were called to the fire at 2.45pm north of Levisham.
The fire, which involved undergrowth measuring approx 30m by 20m had been extinguished by North Yorkshire Moors Railway staff prior to the crew's arrival.
Crews carried out an inspection only.
