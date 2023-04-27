The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking along Tower Street near to Clifford’s Tower with a friend when he was punched in the face.

The assault, on Friday, April 22, at around 2.30pm to 2.40pm, caused bruising and cuts to his right eye, which required hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information from the public to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They’d particularly like to speak to a person who was seen in the area where the assault took place, who may have important information which would help the investigation.

The person is described as a white teenage boy, aged 15 to 16, around 5ft 6in tall with a slight to slim build. He was wearing a black or dark grey tech fleece tracksuit.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can email ryan.mcqueen@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 144 McQueen.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230071758.