To help you make up your mind who to vote for, we put a series of questions to local party leaders.

Here's what they said about how they'd tackle the growing 'attainment gap' in York schools, whereby children from deprived backgrounds do less well than those from wealthier homes...

Andy D'Agorne, Green

The ‘attainment’ gap in York is partly a reflection of wider inequality in the city and partly a reflection of the lack of Government support for teachers and education.

We will do everything possible (given council budget challenges) to support schools and teaching staff so they can focus targeted support on children and young people struggling to achieve their potential.

We will support families struggling with lower incomes through the hardship and advice schemes offered by the council and voluntary sector partners; aim to address limited access to resources such as computers and internet through the council’s ‘digital inclusion’ work; and ensure the council supports before-school and after-school activities and clubs.

Claire Douglas, Labour

Ensuring every primary school child has a decent meal at school, free of charge, is a York Labour manifesto pledge.

You cannot learn if you are hungry and too many of the city’s children are hungry in school: 30 per cent of all children living in poverty in our region are not eligible for free school meals.

Our free school meal policy will have a significant impact on the learning outcomes of children from the city’s poorest families. The council cannot afford this commitment on its own so we have worked with well-known York charities, organisations and businesses to ensure the promise can become a reality.

Nigel Ayre, Liberal Democrat

Thanks to Liberal Democrats, a pioneering children’s speech and language programme is being rolled out across the city.

Created by City of York Council and York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust, Early Talk for York (ETFY) is improving the communication and language outcomes for children aged 0 to 5 years and closing the local attainment gap.

Results are already showing success. In York, the 'gap' between non-disadvantaged children nationally and disadvantaged children in the ETFY area has reduced from 34.5 per cent (2018) to 2.5 per cent (2022).

We will also continue to call for fair funding for York’s schools. York could receive an additional £13 million per year if funding was redistributed based on need.

Paul Doughty, Conservative

Better education is pivotal to the prospects of those in more deprived areas. It leads to better employment prospects and ultimately living standards.

I am keen for an extension in the availability of technical education (not just academic) where trade skills can be learned. There is a serious shortage of trade skills in this city. This would give increased opportunity for those who are less academic to develop rewarding and well-paid careers. The council can help in ensuring children attend school and where the council is the governing body, that their overall standards are improved.