To help you make up your mind who to vote for, we put a series of questions to local party leaders.

Here's what they said about how they'd tackle rising rents and the shortage of affordable homes in York...

Claire Douglas, Labour

One of Labour’s key manifesto pledges is to build 100 per cent genuinely affordable homes on council-owned land. This will add capacity and help control the rise in rents and the cost of buying.

The current council policy of up to 80 per cent of houses built on public land being sold into the private sector is shameful.

The swift adoption of the Local Plan, and the land for affordable homes that it will release, alongside building thousands of new homes quickly, will also make a significant contribution. We will also do all within our power to limit the spread of short-term holiday lets.

Nigel Ayre, Liberal Democrat

Work is under way to deliver more than 600 new homes through our Housing Delivery Programme.

A total of 224 affordable homes were delivered in the 2021/22 financial year - the highest for a decade. In total 525 affordable homes have been delivered by the Lib Dem-led administration since 2019.

We will adopt the local plan to deliver the homes York needs - 18,000 homes, including over 4,000 affordable homes, over 15 years. We will also explore ways to regulate short term lets (Airbnb) and establish a ‘Good Developer’ scheme.

To support those on lower incomes, we will increase shared ownership and social rent schemes.

Andy D'Agorne, Green

Local councils cannot directly control local housing markets – not without changes in Government policy. Greens believe the Government should put far more investment into supporting new affordable homes and should empower councils to impose rent controls.

Locally, many of the new affordable homes York needs will be delivered through ‘strategic’ housing sites in the Local Plan (once it) is approved this summer. Work is underway with housing associations and developers to maximise affordable proportions.

We will also progress measures to provide affordable housing to buy and rent through the council’s ‘recycled’ shared ownership programme, and will prioritise building an evidence base on the impact of short term holiday lets and student housing.

Paul Doughty, Conservative

We absolutely need to build more homes but they need to be in the right place.

Better use of pre-developed land and brownfield sites is important.

Getting the Local Plan adopted is critical: the Lib Dem-run authority has dithered for too long. An adopted Local Plan will show developers where they can build but ensure protections against development on inappropriate land.

We would use council-owned land where appropriate for building more council homes and encourage developers to build more genuinely affordable homes. Sale of land and rents received can be used for building more. The current council administration is obsessed with spending to be trendy on expensive ‘Passivhaus’ standards. More homes can be built with less spend.