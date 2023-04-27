North Yorkshire Police say officers are appealing to the public to help them locate three teenage boys they’d like to speak to following a report of racial abuse in Tang Hall.

A police spokesman said: "A witness has contacted police to say they saw three teenage boys act in a threatening manner and using racist language towards a woman who was waiting at the Alcuin Avenue bus stop at around 5.25pm on Friday, April 21.

"The woman who was targeted with the abuse felt so threatened by the boys behaviour, she approached another woman waiting for the bus and asked if she could wait with her.

"The women got onto the number 6 bus into York, as did the boys, who continued to act in a loud and aggressive manner, throwing rubbish at other bus passengers before leaving the bus at Stonebow House in York."

The boys are described as around 13 to 14 years old. One boy is described as white, brown hair cut into a mullet-type hairstyle, wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark blue jacket with a fur lined hood and a striped yellow polo shirt which had signatures on it. The second boy is described as white, with short blonde hair and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. The third boy is described as white, with a chubby build, short blonde hair and wearing a matching light grey hoodie and jogging bottoms set.

If you witnessed this incident and can help officers with their enquiries, please contact jessica.georgiou@northyorkshire.police.uk, or dial 101, select option 1 and ask for extension 50201. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230072650.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.