Over the years, castles, streets and train stations in York have made the ideal filming locations for some of the biggest TV shows and films.

Here is a roundup of some of the finest productions we have seen on our screens that have been filmed in York.

Some of the most famous filming locations in York

Bridgerton

The popular historical romance series on Netflix has filmed in some of the most exquisite locations around the country as we follow members of the Bridgerton family and their storylines.

From castles, museums and some of the most scenic stately homes, fans of the show have been mesmerised by the attention to detail of the sets.

One of the filming locations featured in the first series included Castle Howard in York.

Visit England said: “In season one, after Simon and Daphne’s wedding, the couple moves into the fictional Clyvedon Castle - whose façade, entrance hall and grounds of the estate were actually filmed at Castle Howard, in the heart of Yorkshire.

“This Baroque stately home, with its symmetrical wings and crowning dome, took over 100 years to complete.”

Harry Potter

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was filmed in two locations in York.

“Not many people know that York’s railway station was used in the first film rather than Kings Cross.

"According to Visit York, the scene in the first film where Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) are crossing the bridge to find Platform 9 ¾, it was actually the bridge in York Railway Station dressed up to look like Kings Cross,” reports The Yorkie.

Although it’s never been confirmed by JK Rowling, it’s reported that the inspiration for Diagon Alley in Harry Potter came from the Shambles.

Gentleman Jack

The BBC drama series set in the 1830s in Yorkshire starred Suranne Jones as landowner and industrialist Anne Lister.

The series is based on the diaries of Lister, which contain millions of words written largely in secret code that documents a lifetime of lesbian relationships.

There are several locations in York that were used as sets in Gentleman Jack such as Holy Trinity Church on Goodramgate, Fairfax House and Grays Court Hotel.

Others included Minster Yard, Deangate, Duncombe Place and multiple streets between Treasurer’s House and the Deanery next to York Minster.

Chariots of Fire

This factually-based historical drama about two British track athletes competing in the 1924 Olympics was also filmed in York.

The British Railway Movie Database explains: “The triumphant return to England after the Olympics, with Liddell and Abrahams getting off the boat train, was filmed in the north bay of York station representing London Victoria.

“Preserved SECR D Class 4-4-0 No.737 and GNR C1 Class 4-4-2 No.251, both from the National Collection, were used as stationary locos with fake steam effects added.

“There is also one additional shot earlier in the movie of the Atlantic ‘arriving’ at York, representing on this occasion King’s Cross.”

Brideshead Revisited

Brideshead Revisited follows the life and romances of Charles Ryder from the 1920s to the early 1940s.

IMDb describes the film as "a poignant story of forbidden love and the loss of innocence set in England prior to World War II."

Once again, Castle Howard was a major filming location that was used as the set of the Marchmain's family home in the 2008 film.

Visitors to the house can enjoy the Brideshead Exhibition in the High Saloon rooms as for many people, the house “remains synonymous with Evelyn Waugh's iconic novel” according to the Castle Howard website.