The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington is hosting ‘We’ll Meet Again’, its annual festival of 1940s life, over the coronation weekend (May 6-7), with re-enactors in period wartime dress, alongside vintage vehicles, talks and demonstrations.

Visitors to the museum, which sits on the site of RAF Elvington which was a Second World War heavy bomber base, will be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III in the reconstructed 1930s Astra cinema – similar in style to those found on many RAF stations of the time.

The site will be full of re-enactors, dressed as Second World War British soldiers, sailors and airman, along with many in civilian dress of the 1940s.

As well as the usual café service, refreshments will be also offered from an original, period NAAFI wagon, serving mugs of tea and slices of ‘bread pudding’ made to an original 1940s recipe.

Museum spokesman Jerry Ibbotson said: “We’ll Meet Again was booked in way before the coronation date was set but we decided to use it as an opportunity for people to mark this special day, alongside everything else on offer. It feels fitting that we celebrate a period of British history, alongside looking forward to the future. We’d love people to come and be a part of it.”

RAF Elvington was home to Halifax bombers of the RAF, which flew hundreds of missions from 1943 onwards.

The Yorkshire Air Museum contains the only Halifax mark three in the UK and this will be on display outside the main hangar for We’ll Meet Again, along with other aircraft from the wartime period, including the Dakota paratrooper transport.