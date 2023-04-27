To celebrate Local and Community History Month in May, the library service has joined up with museums, artists and storytellers to host a range of folklore-themed events.

Ryedale Folk Museum in Hutton le Hole has been entertaining visitors with stories of witchcraft on the North York Moors for decades.

The museum has three unusual carved oak wooden columns, known as witch posts, that supposedly have the power to prevent evil.

Fewer than 20 are known to exist. As part of the month-long campaign, Pickering Library is hosting a talk about witches’ heritage on the Moors featuring collections at the museum including the witch posts and tokens.

It will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 12.

North Yorkshire County Record Office will hold pop-up archive displays with sessions from 10am to 2pm on Friday, May 12, at Whitby Library.

Staff from County Archives will bring records of local interest including historic maps, photos, recipes, remedies and tales of witches from the collections.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We are really excited to be hosting folklore-themed events throughout May in partnership with local tourist attractions and storytellers.

“Many villages and towns have traditional stories about wise old women, hermits, hobs and fairies or sightings of ghostly apparitions and strange beasts roaming the Moors and Dales.

“This annual campaign provides an opportunity for local people to explore the county’s heritage. Every North Yorkshire community has a story to tell.”

The Kirkbymoorside History Group is also leading two guided walks in the town on Victorian and Edwardian Kirkbymoorside and hidden histories which will include stories of local ghosts at 10am on Saturday, May 27.

To find out more about what is happening during Local and Community History Month and to book your place, visit your local library branch or individual Facebook page.

Library members can take advantage of free resources including historic newspapers, maps, ephemera in local studies collections in branches as well as access to a number of online resources.

To sign up for a free library membership, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries