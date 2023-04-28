The chapel at the Bar Convent – the oldest living convent in the UK - was built in complete secrecy when Catholicism was still against the law. It opened in secrecy more than 250 years ago - in 1769.

The work to preserve the site - described as one of the most important and fascinating chapels in the country - takes place approximately every 10 years.

Dr Hannah Thomas, special collections manager at the Bar Convent, in Blossom Street, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to complete this restorative project on our beloved chapel.

Andrew Brown puts the finishing touches to the restoration of the domed ceiling in the chapel of the the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York. Picture: PA

“The convent was established in 1686, when Catholicism was illegal, making ours the oldest living convent in the UK. At the time, it was one of only two permanent Catholic communities to open after Henry VIII closed them all down, both of which were run by the sisters of this congregation.

“In 1749, Mother Superior Ann Aspinal, had grand plans to construct a beautiful chapel for the sisters and school pupils to use, but Catholicism was still illegal so this was extremely risky.

“She very cleverly found ways to disguise the construction work taking place inside the house by undertaking an ambitious and costly project that transformed the whole building, adding a whole new façade to the building and a Georgian parlour - both of which can still be seen today. This work to the outside of the house also handily enabled her to disguise the real building project taking place inside the house.

“The sisters also hid entries in the account books so that, if the authorities were to glance through them, they wouldn’t find anything suspicious.

“The work took 20 years to complete, and when finished, the chapel was quoted as being ‘the most commodious and beautiful in these parts’.

“It is remarkable that this chapel reached completion without ever being detected by the authorities, let alone that it still survives today - and remains a place of continued worship and welcome.

“It holds such local, national and international significance that it is crucial it receives the utmost care and protection that it deserves.”

Today, the religious order, now known as the Congregation of Jesus, are a global network.

The Bar Convent is a living heritage centre which is open to the public and welcomes all faiths and none. The chapel is free to visit and mass is said on Fridays at noon. The relic of Catholic martyr Saint Margaret Clitherow is also housed on the site.