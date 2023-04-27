However, plans to create a distillery in Coppergate have been put on hold and two of nine jobs have been lost.

Last month, York Gin Company Ltd went into administration, but a sister retail company operating the stores in Pavement and at the station continued to trade as normal.

York Gin London Dry has been named Best Gin at Good Housekeeping’s Annual Taste Test 2023, which follows on from York Gin being Gin of the Month at the Craft Gin Club in March, which shifted 50,000 bottles.

York Gin says the company suffered “a perfect storm” of covid-related lockdowns, the cost-of-living crisis and its inflation, plus a break-in last summer at its distillery, taking out all the stock. A promised major investment also never happened.

York gin shop to stay open - despite administrators being appointed at distillery

A company statement says York Gin has worked to ensure no suppliers were left out of pocket and managers went without pay for several months.

It also worked with local business advisors Azets “to make sure it is set up for success.”

The statement continued: “That part of the business is now out of administration - funded entirely by friends and family of management. And both shops are being supplied as normal.”

“Top of mind has always been saving the brilliant York Gin brand and saving as many jobs as possible.”

Seven full-time jobs were saved, but two were lost. Shop sales have been strong, especially over Easter.

The company says the proposed Coppergate development is currently on hold, but the site owners are keen to work with York Gin, if investment can be found.

Now, York Gin says it is looking to the future with renewed confidence, with a new management structure to be announced next month.

York Gin's Master Distiller Harry Cooke said: “You don't have to believe us when we say we make world-class gin. This expert panel at Good Housekeeping is completely independent - and they tested York Gin London Dry against a formidable range of top international gins.

“Good Housekeeping is a globally-trusted brand. Their testing team are renowned for fairness and robustness. And look at the names York Gin has beaten!

“To say we are on top of the world is an understatement.”

The York Gin shop has just been awarded Best Shop in York for the third time and Retailer of the Year at the 2023 York Tourism Awards.

The company statement added: “York Gin, along with the entire industry, has had challenging times recently - with Covid, cost of living and inflation crises.

"We've unfortunately had some added challenges, including the break-in which saw all our stock stolen last summer and a significant investment that failed to materialise.

“But with independent confirmation that our gin really is one of the very best around, being Craft Gin Club’s Gin of the Month and retaining our best shop in York crown, we are all very, very happy and optimistic for the future.”