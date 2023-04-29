Police tried to contact more than 30 children both in Britain and abroad as they carried an “extensive investigation” into Nathan Matthews’ activities, said Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting.

Half of the images had been sent to Matthews rather than downloaded from pornographic websites.

Only one of the 17 children they managed to identify and contact, was willing to provide a police statement.

District judge Adrian Lower said Matthews told a probation report author: “Everyone else is doing it, I can’t see what the problem is.”

Defence solicitor David Rix said Matthews’ arrest had been a “monumental wake-up call” for him and he now appreciated the seriousness of what he had done.

“There has been a sea change in him,” he said.

Matthews, now 20, of Hull Road, Hemingbrough, near Selby, pleaded guilty to inciting an underage girl into sexual activity and three charges of having indecent pictures of children. All the offences were committed when he was 17.

The district judge said that had he been an adult at the time he would have locked him up.

Instead, he gave him a two-year community order with a 70-day sex offenders' rehabilitation programme, 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He also put him on the sex offenders’ register for five years and made him subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order which bans him from being in contact with children under 16, restricts his use of the internet and enables police to monitor his online activities.

The judge said: “Children become sexualised far too young and part of that is down, I am afraid, to the internet, wonderful though it is. It is a trap for the unwary and I class you in that category.”

He said boys of Matthews' age at the time he was offending were under peer pressure to conform with others in their group.

“Just because other people may be looking at images on the internet or sharing around improper pictures …. doesn’t make it the right thing to do,” he said.

Ms Ibbotson said Matthews had had chat apps on his internet devices and had indicated he had an interest in “young females”.

Of the 544 illegal images police found on the devices, 74 were of the most serious category, 106 of the middle category and 364 on the least serious.

“The Crown would say of the images 237 were taken of children that been sent to the defendant and not downloaded from the internet,” she said.

The judge said Matthews had sent him a letter in which he said he had been a “naïve, irresponsible and stupid teenager” which, the judge said, was a “perfectly correct description”.

He read character references including about Matthews’ work since the offences.