Figures from the Department for Education data shows 761 pupils in York were suspended from school in the 2021/22 spring term – up from 487 across the same time period in 2018/19, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the highest figure for the city of any term since comparable figures began at the start of the 2016/17 academic year.

Speaking on the figures, Martin Kelly, corporate director for children and education at City of York Council, said: “Some children and young people have found it very difficult since the pandemic to adjust and return to pre pandemic norms, including reasonably expected behaviours which ensure the school environment is a safe place to learn for all children.

"Whilst we are pleased that the overall numbers of fixed term exclusions in York remains very low statistically, we are mindful of any change and the council is working with all schools through the York Schools and Academies Board to develop and implement city wide strategies to deal with this issue which has been seen nationally.

"In addition, we have prioritised investment in additional mental health and wellbeing services alongside partner agencies.”

Nationally, 201,000 pupils were suspended in the 2021/22 spring term.