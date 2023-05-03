To help you make up your mind who to vote for, we put a series of questions to local party leaders.

Here's what they had to say about closing the 'poverty gap' in York...

Question: How would you close the gap in living standards between better off and poorer areas of the city – and provide more support for those in more deprived areas?

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Lib Dems

Since 2019, we have prioritised limited council funds to support those most in need, ensuring extra funding is invested in mental health and targeting support funds for families struggling the most.

But we believe it is communities that know best what they need. So we devolved power and budgets to residents by protecting ward committees and releasing up to £1 million every year to be spent in local communities on local priorities.

Such funding has been used to create new play parks, upgrade community buildings, support charities and community groups and deliver summer activities for young people, amongst other things.

Claire Douglas, Labour

In 2021 the Public Health team in York produced a shocking report that showed how people in York’s most disadvantaged areas had a life expectancy 10 years shorter than those in more affluent neighbourhoods. Liberal Democrat and Green councillors sat on the report and did very little.

The Public Health team clearly identified the main causes of ill health as lack of economic opportunity, poor housing, and air pollution.

Labour cares about these issues. We will target resources where they are most needed. We are already working with partners in business, unions, education, and the charitable sector to develop targeted interventions aimed at helping people lift themselves out of poverty.

Andy D'Agorne, Green

There is no ‘magic bullet’ but there is a lot that can be done.

People need higher household incomes. We will continue to support hardship funds wherever possible, alongside access to advice and support services to help households draw down more benefits, reduce costs and access training.

The Greens also stand for a national Basic Income to replace core benefits and be paid with no sanctions on people for working when they can.

We also need to continue to improve the options in York for better paid jobs and ensure we can provide the skills training to enable local people to access them.

Paul Doughty, Conservative

"There are often pockets of deprivation in most wards, including in my own, so while there will be priority areas, no areas can be overlooked.

I am keen for an extension in the availability of technical education (not just academic) where trade skills can be learned. There is a serious shortage of trade skills in this city and in the country as a whole. This will give increased opportunity for those who are less academic to develop rewarding and well-paid careers. The city council recently received a ‘needs improvement’ rating for children’s services so this would be a priority area for us.