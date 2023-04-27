An inquest held in Northallerton today (April 27) heard how 31-year-old Chris Hughes was found dead at a flat in Hawthorn Grove in Heworth on January 24 this year.

The court heard how Mr Hughes had undergone a dramatic weight loss from about 24 stone to just over ten stone, and a post mortem carried out at York Hospital found he'd died of malnutrition and ketoacidosis, which develops when the body doesn't have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into your cells for use as energy.

In a statement read out in court, his parents, Jeff and Terri, who were attending via video link, said: "Our lives will never be the same again.

"Chris was and remains our treasured much-loved son."

The court heard how Chris worked as a butcher for 11 years and had gained a large amount of weight, becoming obese, but aged 29 he made substantial changes to his diet and exercise regime walking for an hour in the morning and using an exercise bike for an hour on a night droping his weight from 155kg to about 65kg.

During this time he lived with his parents overseas, after he left his flat during the Covid pandemic, they became concerned at his weight loss.

He took a job as a cook at a nursing home, but this ended when the home closed in 2021 and he made the decision to relocate to the UK, partly because of a love for Liverpool Football Club.

Mr Hughes found a studio flat in York and started work as a cook at a nursing home, but his parents were concerned he was still eating small portions and very little in the way of meat or carbohydrates.

The family said they only saw his face on video chats with their son and were shocked by his weight when he died.

They said he had an obsession with eight loss, that he thought he was being healthy and he told them he was "loving being thin".

His parents said: "We were extremely proud of him. He completed an apprenticeship and was a very happy and positive individual. He was quite shy and had a small circle of friends, but got on well with his work colleagues."

He went on to work at Prezzo restaurant in York where his parents said kitchen staff remembered him fondly and were shocked to hear of his death.

When police visited his flat, acting detective inspector Emma Newton said she found nothing to suggest any third party involvement in Mr Hughes' death.

Recording a narrative conclusion, coroner, Jon Heath, said Mr Hughes underwent significant weight loss and became malnourished which led to ketoacidosis.

He extended his condolences to Mr Hughes' parents who thanked the English authorities for their helpful and considerate handling of the matter.