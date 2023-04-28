Samantha Marshall, 46, claimed to a probation officer she had done so because she was “very, very frightened” and was “scared of police” after an incident in Spain and “just wanted to get home”.

Judge Simon Hickey said she had fled police because she knew she had been drinking.

He said the chase had reached a speed of 81mph as she fled from Sherburn-in-Elmet along country roads in the early hours and 54mph in the 30mph zone at Church Fenton.

When she had parked up outside her home and police had arrived, she had been more interested in getting her handbag out of the car.

The policeman had initially only wanted to stop her for a "routine check".

Former beauty salon boss and would-be life coach Marshall, of Bridge Close, Church Fenton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and failure to stop.

She was made subject to a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £435 prosecution costs. She was also banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Mark Savage, prosecuting, said a police officer spotted Marshall’s white BMW on the A162 near Sherburn-in-Elmet at 2.20am on October 11.

Marshall didn’t stop for him, and continued to drive away from him when he sounded his siren and put on his blue lights.

She drove to her home in Church Fenton where she stopped. The chase lasted between five to 10 minutes and throughout Marshall stayed on the correct side of the road.

The policeman took a breath test at the roadside after Marshall parked at her home, which gave a reading of 54 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit in a breath test is 35.

At a police station, she gave a sample of blood which when tested gave a reading of 91 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit in a blood sample is 80.

Marshall had no previous convictions.

She told a probation officer she had gone out after midnight to get some food and hadn’t realised how much she had drunk.

She had got rid of her car.

The officer didn’t think she needed rehabilitative assistance from the probation service and would have difficulties getting to unpaid work appointments because she lived in a remote village.

Defence barrister Lily Wildman said she was training to be a life coach and wanted to set up a business in that field of work.